WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Wednesday, June 30.

Watch Psaki’s news briefing at 1 p.m. ET in the video player above.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he is temporarily raising pay for federal firefighters to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour.

Biden’s plan for the higher pay — and other moves to boost U.S. wildfire fighting capacity and prevention efforts — comes as he holds a virtual meeting with governors from Western states to discuss what is shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season. In addition, a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest is in the midst in one of the worst heat waves in recent memory.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as this develops.