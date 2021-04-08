WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House news briefing with Energy Secretary Granholm

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Thursday alongside Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

This follows Biden’s announcement of executive actions on gun control in the Rose Garden.

Biden is tightening regulations requiring buyers of “ghost guns” to undergo background checks. The homemade firearms — usually assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine — often lack serial numbers used to trace them. It’s legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check.

The Justice Department will issue a proposed rule aimed at reining in ghost guns within 30 days, though details weren’t immediately issued.

A second proposed rule, expected within 60 days, will tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used by the Boulder, Colorado, shooter in a rampage last month that left 10 dead. The rule will designate pistols used with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own and are subject to a more thorough application process and a $200 tax.

