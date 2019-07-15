What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib respond to Trump’s racist tweets

Politics

The message from the four Democratic congresswomen of color targeted by President Donald Trump’s tweets: “Do not take the bait.”

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said Tuesday that their “squad” is big, representing many Americans. She says Trump’s “xenophobic, bigoted” tweets are a “disruptive distraction from the issues.”

The freshmen spoke after Trump tweeted over the weekend that they should “go back” the countries they’re from. Three of the four were born in the United States; one, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is a refugee from Somalia.

Omar said the “garbage” from Trump is his plan to “pit us against” each other. She and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for impeachment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said that “no matter what the president says,” the country “belongs to everyone.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 15 WATCH: Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib respond to Trump’s racist tweets

  2. Read Jul 15 Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants

  3. Read Jul 15 Who is affected by Trump’s new rule for claiming asylum

  4. Read Jul 14 Trump defends border detention camps

  5. Read Jul 12 Is CBD legal? Here’s what you need to know, according to science

The Latest