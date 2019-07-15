WATCH: Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib respond to Trump’s racist tweets

The message from the four Democratic congresswomen of color targeted by President Donald Trump’s tweets: “Do not take the bait.”

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said Tuesday that their “squad” is big, representing many Americans. She says Trump’s “xenophobic, bigoted” tweets are a “disruptive distraction from the issues.”

The freshmen spoke after Trump tweeted over the weekend that they should “go back” the countries they’re from. Three of the four were born in the United States; one, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is a refugee from Somalia.

Omar said the “garbage” from Trump is his plan to “pit us against” each other. She and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for impeachment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said that “no matter what the president says,” the country “belongs to everyone.”