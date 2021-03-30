WATCH LIVE: Secretary Buttigieg, Gov. Northam give news conference at Virginia Amtrak station

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give a news conference Tuesday alongside leaders from Amtrak, CSX and Virginia Railway Express.

Watch the news conference live at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above.

They plan to make a rail announcement as well as discuss the American Rescue Plan.

Last Thursday Buttigieg called for a once in a generation infrastructure investment that would address a massive backlog in needed improvements for the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems, while also tackling climate change.

Buttigieg avoided specifics on how it would be paid for, but said that the current level of investment poses “a threat to our collective future.”

“Across the country, we face a trillion-dollar backlog of needed repairs and improvements, with hundreds of billions of dollars in good projects already in the pipeline,” Buttigieg said. “We see other countries pulling ahead of us, with consequences for strategic and economic competition. By some measures, China spends more on infrastructure every year than the U.S. and Europe combined.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.