WATCH LIVE: Secretary Haaland remarks on awareness day for missing or murdered Indigenous people

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland makes remarks Thursday on National Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Day.

About 40 percent of the 250,000 women and girls listed as missing as of 2020 were people of color, despite them making up just 16 percent of the overall population, according to the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, called it a “crisis hiding in plain sight.” He said he was hopeful Thursday’s hearing would shine more light on a problem that has shattered countless families, exposed jurisdictional challenges for law enforcement and highlighted the importance of media attention.

The cases span the country, from South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana to Louisiana, South Carolina and New York. Of the more than 700 Indigenous people that have gone missing in Wyoming over nearly a decade, for example, less than 1 in 5 received any media coverage, Raskin noted, citing a recent report from the state.

The full scope of the problem is impossible to measure due to the lack of comprehensive and consistent data, committee members said.