WATCH LIVE: Sen. Chuck Schumer holds news conference

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, two sources told the Associated Press on Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.

The justice’s plans were confirmed by the PBS NewsHour.

Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt Breyer’s eventual announcement. NBC first reported the justice’s plans which have been confirmed by PBS NewsHour.