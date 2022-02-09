WATCH LIVE: Senate Agriculture committee hearing on risks and regulations in digital assets

The Senate Agriculture committee held a hearing Wednesday on risks, innovation and regulations in digital assets.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
The Senate Agriculture committee held a hearing Wednesday on risks, innovation and regulations in digital assets.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.