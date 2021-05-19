WATCH LIVE: Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing on CDC Budget

The Senate Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The hearing will include testimony from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat.

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking is a $1.6 billion increase in CDC funding as it continues to manage the pandemic and vaccination efforts.