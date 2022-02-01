WATCH LIVE: Senate committee holds hearing on COVID-19 fraud and price gouging

The Senate Commerce committee holds a hearing Tuesday on COVID-19 fraud and price gouging.
This event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
The Senate Commerce committee holds a hearing Tuesday on COVID-19 fraud and price gouging.
This event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.