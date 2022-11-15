Give to PBS NewsHour now
By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Senate committee investigates medical mistreatment of women detained by ICE

Politics

A Senate committee is investigating the medical mistreatment of women who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

This story is developing and will be updated.

