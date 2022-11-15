WATCH LIVE: Senate committee investigates medical mistreatment of women detained by ICE

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
A Senate committee is investigating the medical mistreatment of women who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: