By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Senate debates overriding Trump’s veto of defense bill

Politics

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on overriding President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill on Friday.

Watch Thursday’s meeting the video player above.

Trump has lashed out at congressional Republicans since the House easily voted to override his veto of the defense bill. More than 100 Republicans joined with Democrats on Monday to approve the override, which would be the first of Trump’s presidency.

On Tuesday, Trump slammed GOP lawmakers, tweeting that “Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass.″ The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act affirms a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, improvements for military housing and more.

By —

Associated Press

