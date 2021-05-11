What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Senate Finance Committee holds hearing on tax fraud

Politics

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to hold a hearing on tax fraud on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: