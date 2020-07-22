WATCH LIVE: Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds hearing on competition with China

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, July 22 to discuss U.S. competition with China.

The hearing comes as the Trump administration takes a series of actions against China over trade, technology, human rights and security. This includes ordering China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property,” and imposing trade sanctions announced Monday, July 20, on 11 companies the U.S. says are implicated in human rights abuses against China’s Uighur community in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.