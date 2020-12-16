WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on 2020 election security

Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs is expected to speak Wednesday during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing to examine “irregularities” in the 2020 election.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

The hearing comes after the Electoral College officially certified Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes.

Krebs is one of several witnesses speaking during Wednesday’s hearing that also includes Former United States Solicitor General Ken Starr.

Krebs, whose job it was to secure U.S. election systems, was fired by Trump last month after he refuted the president’s false claims of voting fraud during the 2020 election. Krebs repeatedly referred to 2020 as the “most protected, secured election in modern history.”

Last week Krebs filed a lawsuit claiming that threatening remarks made by a lawyer for Trump prompted a wave of death threats against him.