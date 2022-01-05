WATCH LIVE: U.S. Capitol Police chief testifies on reforms since Jan. 6 security failures

The Senate Rules and Administration subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing on oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police nearly a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger is expected to testify.

Yesterday, during a news conference, he said his force is “stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6th of last year.”

The department began significant work immediately after January 6 to “fix the failures that occurred: intelligence failures, operational planning failures, leadership failures,” said Chief Manger.

“The one thing that did not fail that day was the courage and resolve of the men and women of United States Capitol Police.”

The leaders who were in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 were ousted following criticism for intelligence and other failures that left the legislative branch vulnerable to the stunning attack.

And more broadly, the agency that was once little-known outside of Washington now has an elevated profile, leading to a roughly 15 percent increase in funding and a greater awareness of its role in the patchwork of groups that protect the region.

With the nation’s political divide running deep and an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers, there is still concern about the readiness of the Capitol Police to thwart another attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.