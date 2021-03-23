WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on proposals to reduce gun violence

Advocates and legal experts will testify March 23 before the Senate Judiciary Committee about legislative proposals to reduce gun violence in America.

The hearing comes the day after a shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday that killed 10, and a week after a series of shootings near Atlanta killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

This is the first of a series of hearings to examine proposals to reduce gun violence, focusing on public health, law enforcement, and community-based approaches aimed at making Americans safer. It was scheduled before the fatal shooting in Colorado.

The House passed two bills on March 11 to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

Democrats now hold the Senate, as well, giving the party hope as the legislation will at least be considered. But the bills would need significant bipartisan support to pass.

Dr. Selwyn O. Rogers, a surgeon who founded the Chicago Medicine Trauma Center to treat patients suffering from life-threatening events such as gun violence, will testify before the Senate at Tuesday’s hearing. Fernando C. Spagnolo, chief of police in Waterbury, Connecticut, which recently experienced an uptick in shootings, will also testify, along with Robyn Thomas, executive director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. A full list of witnesses can be found here.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.