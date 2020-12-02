Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH: Senate Homeland Security committee examines cyber threats during the pandemic

Politics

The Senate Homeland Security committee examined cyber threats during the pandemic on Wednesday.

Watch the hearing in the player above.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 02 WATCH: White House condemns Georgia election worker threats

  2. Read Dec 02 Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an ‘assault’

  3. Watch Dec 01 Why the pandemic is forcing millennials to move back home with their parents

  4. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

  5. Read Dec 01 CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days or 7 with test

The Latest