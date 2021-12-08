WATCH LIVE: Senate Indian Affairs committee hearing on violence against Native American women

The Senate Indian Affairs Committee oversight will hold a hearing on violence against women in Native communities on Wednesday.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Testimony is expected from Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women Deputy Director Allison Randall, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Wizipan Little Elk Garriott, Santa Clara Pueblo Governor Michael Chavarria, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes Chief Judge Stacie Fourstar, Stanford Law School Professor Elizabeth Reese and Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center Law and Policy Center Director Michelle Demmert.

This is a developing story and will be updated