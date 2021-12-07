WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary committee holds hearing on closing of Guantanamo Bay

Senate Judiciary committee holds a hearing on Tuesday on closing the military prison in Guantanamo Bay.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Testimony is expected from Department of Defense Chief Defense Counsel for Military Commissions Brig. Gen. John Baker, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Lehnert, Jenner & Block co-managing partner Katya Jestin, 9/11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows co-founder Colleen Kelly, George Mason University National Security Law And Policy Program Director Jamil Jaffer and Heritage Foundation National Security Law program manager Charles Stimson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.