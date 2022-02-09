By —

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary committee holds hearing on U.S. military drone strikes

The Senate Judiciary committee holds a hearing on Wednesday on U.S. military drone strikes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

