WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary hearing on ethics and accountability in Supreme Court and lower courts

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on ethics and accountability in the Supreme Court and lower courts on Tuesday.



The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The hearing follows reports last month by The Washington Post and CBS that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows repeatedly imploring him to act to overturn the 2020 election. Her involvement in the efforts have raised concerns about her husband’s potential involvement in any cases involving the election or the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.