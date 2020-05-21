Senate Judiciary to vote on subpoenas related to origins of Russia probe

The Senate Judiciary Committee will debate and vote in June on a subpoena authorization related to the origins of the Russia investigation, as well as potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.

The Judiciary Committee will first delve into the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss its prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as actions by the Obama administration to view Flynn’s name in intelligence reports during the Russia probe, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said last Thursday.

Graham also said the committee will look into potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, during a probe of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The FBI identified Page during the early days of its investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign and secretly targeted his electronic communications.

A federal watchdog later concluded that the FBI made significant errors and omissions in applications it made to a U.S. foreign intelligence court for the authorization to eavesdrop on Page. Those mistakes prompted internal changes within the FBI and spurred a congressional debate over whether the bureau’s surveillance tools should be reined in.

The hearing comes as Trump and his GOP allies begin a broad election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation, including declassifying intelligence information to try to place senior Obama administration officials under scrutiny for routine actions.