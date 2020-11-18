WATCH LIVE: Senate rules committee holds nomination hearing for FEC members

The Senate Committee on Rules & Administration will hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider the nominations for three people to become members of the Federal Election Commission, the independent regulatory agency tasked with enforcing campaign finance law.

The hearing comes after President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Tuesday night that he was firing Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Krebs drew the president’s criticism in the weeks since the election, as he defended the election’s integrity and disputed Trump’s false claims of fraud.