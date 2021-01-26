WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on confirmation of Antony Blinken as secretary of state

The Senate is expected to vote Jan. 26 on the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 15-3 to send Blinken’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote on Monday.

Blinken pledged at last week’s confirmation hearing to bring Congress in as a full foreign policy “partner,” a subtle jab at the Trump administration and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who routinely ignored or bypassed lawmakers in policy-making.

In prepared remarks, Blinken said he was ready to confront challenges posed by China, Iran, North Korea and Russia and was committed to rebuilding the State Department after four years of atrophy under the Trump administration.

Blinken is a longtime aide of Biden and has served as the staff director of the Foriegn Relations Committee in the past when Democrats held a majority of seats in the Senate.

He told lawmakers last week that he sees a world of rising nationalism and receding democracy.

He said that mounting threats from authoritarian states are reshaping all aspects of human lives, particularly in cyberspace.

