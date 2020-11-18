WATCH LIVE: Speaker Pelosi holds news conference on election results

Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to hold a news conference about the presidential election results as President Donald Trump continues to criticize the vote-counting process in key states.

The news conference comes after House Democrats nominated Pelosi for two more years as speaker. That puts her on track to be formally elected by the full House in January.

But Pelosi would lead a smaller majority that’s divided along ideological lines as it tries shepherding President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda toward enactment. The California Democrat faced no announced rivals when Democrats voted Wednesday.

It’s the first time Democrats are holding their leadership elections virtually, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer and No. 3 party leader Jim Clyburn were reelected to their positions. Pelosi told colleagues the theme of what they do next “has to be about justice” in the economy, health care and policing.

