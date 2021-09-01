WATCH LIVE: State Department holds a briefing after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

The U.S. State Department is expected to hold a briefing on Wednesday after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The U.S. military said it has conducted more than 100 flights to bring almost 24,000 vulnerable Afghans to its Ramstein Air Base in Germany since Aug. 20.

The 86th Airlift Wing said Tuesday that about 10,000 evacuees have already departed again for resettlement locations, with some 13,900 still at the base.

“It’s smooth, once they get to this building, they are already vetted, security-screened, and then it’s just your normal terminal like you would fly on an international flight back anywhere in the world,” said Major Dustin Dere, Director of operations 721 Air Mobility Operations.

A further 2,300 people are expected to be brought to Ramstein in the coming hours and a similar number will depart for onward destinations, according to authorities.