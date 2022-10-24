WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing as Russia claims Ukraine may use nuclear ‘dirty bomb’

State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a news briefing as Russia claims Ukraine may use nuclear ‘dirty bomb’.

The Russian military said on Monday it has readied its forces for a possible use of a “dirty bomb” by Ukraine and “the subsequent accusation of the Russian Federation of using tactical nuclear weapons”, a claim that has been strongly rejected by the US and its allies.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, said that Russian military assets already had been prepared for action in conditions of radioactive contamination.

Kirillov charged that Ukraine has abundant stock of radioactive waste accumulated at its nuclear power plants and waste storage facilities, as well as the necessary expertise to build a dirty bomb.

Speaking at a briefing, Kirillov warned that a dirty bomb explosion could contaminate areas totaling thousands of square kilometres.

He alleged that Kyiv could launch such an attack as a false flag operation blamed on Russia and encourage a global campaign to “cast Russia as a nuclear terrorist”.

Kirillov said his forces were put on high readiness to “fulfill their tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination”.