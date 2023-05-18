WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing as Biden attends G-7 summit in Japan

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing as President Joe Biden attends the G-7 summit in Japan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Thursday aiming to showcase the strength of their alliance ahead of a Group of Seven summit where leading democracies will tackle the challenges of Russia’s war in Ukraine, North Korea’s ballistic nuclear threats and an increasingly forceful China.

Biden recalled that Kishida said during a January Washington visit that the world faced one of the “most complex” security environments in recent history.

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Biden told the Japanese prime minister as they sat with their aides at a conference table. “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger and I believe the whole world is safer when we do.”

Kishida noted that the global tensions had brought the U.S. and Japan closer together, that “the cooperation has evolved in leaps and bounds.”

The Kishida family’s home city of Hiroshima will host the gathering of major industrialized nations known at the G-7. The setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, carries newfound resonance. Members of the G-7, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union, are grappling with the territorial ambitions of Russia and China, two nuclear powers.