WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing as Russian barrage on Kyiv knocks out water in city

State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a news briefing on Monday as Russian barrage on Kyiv knocks out water in city.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces carried out military strikes on Military command and energy sites in Ukraine.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov reported in his daily briefing Monday, “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued strikes with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons against the military command and energy systems of Ukraine.”

Adding, “The goals of the strikes were achieved. All designated targets were hit.”

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 44 of more than 50 cruise missiles that were launched by Russia.

Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles and drones hit ten Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 objects, most of which are energy facilities.

The attacks come two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its participation in a U.N. and Turkey-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

It’s the second time this month that Russia unleashed a massive barrage of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

On October 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea to mainland Russia — an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.