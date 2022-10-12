WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesman Ned Price will hold a news briefing Wednesday, as the U.S. reacts to news that Saudi Arabia will cut oil production.

President Joe Biden vowed earlier Wednesday that the U.S. “will take action” against Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moved to cut oil production.

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he left for a three-state swing out West, Biden pledged: “We’re going to react to Saudi Arabia.”

He said members of Congress will be consulting when they come back from recess and “we will take action.”

The president was also asked about recent Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, which Biden called “brutal” and “beyond the pale.”

Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office said amounted to potential war crimes.