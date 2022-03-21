WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Leave your feedback
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Watch State Department spokesman Ned Price speak amid the ongoing crisis in the player above. He is expected to speak at 2 pm ET.
The NewsHour will update this ongoing story
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: