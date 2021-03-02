WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price gives news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will hold a news briefing on Tuesday, March 2.

Watch the briefing live at 2:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Price on Monday warned Myanmar that its military would face additional sanctions if it continued to crack down on demonstrators. He said the “escalation in tactics” by security forces in Myanmar was “reprehensible”.

“If the Burmese military refuses to restore the democratically elected government and to cease this abhorrent violence against peaceful demonstrators, there will be additional measures forthcoming from the United States,” Price added.

Hundreds of demonstrators, many wearing construction helmets and carrying makeshift shields, once again gathered in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon on Tuesday. They dragged bamboo poles and debris to form barricades, chanted slogans and sang songs at the police lines.

The mainly young demonstrators fled in panic each time tear gas canisters were fired but soon returned to their barricades. Videos posted on social media showed similar chaotic scenes in the Insein neighborhood of northern Yangon.

