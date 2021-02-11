WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will hold a news briefing on Feb. 11.

Watch the briefing live at 2:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

The briefing comes a day after President Joe Biden ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.

Biden said on Feb. 10 that he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.

“The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” Biden said.

Biden also had his first call as president with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.