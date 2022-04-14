WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the war in Ukraine a “genocide” and said that Russia was trying to “wipe out” Ukraine.

During a press briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Ned Price said the president was “basing his comments on the horrific atrocities that we’ve all seen.”

Biden’s claim of genocide was echoed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said it is “absolutely right” that the term is being used given rampant allegations of war crimes and other human rights violations.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Biden approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, saying weapons from the west have sustained Ukraine’s fight so far and “we cannot rest now.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s “sincerely thankful” to the U.S. for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his telephone conversation with Biden, Zelenskyy said they discussed the new weapons shipment, even tougher sanctions against Russia and efforts to bring to justice those Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Ukraine