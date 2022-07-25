WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesman Ned Price will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon, as Russia says its goal is to topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.

Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime.”

Lavrov accused Kyiv and its Western allies of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine “becomes the eternal enemy of Russia.”

“Russian and Ukrainian people would continue to live together. We will certainly help Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” he said.

Lavrov’s remarks contrasted with the Kremlin’s line early in the war, when it repeatedly emphasized that Russia wasn’t seeking to overthrow Zelenskyy’s government, even as Moscow’s troops closed in on Kyiv. Russia later retreated from around the capital and turned its attention to capturing Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region in the east. The fighting is now in its sixth month.