WATCH LIVE: The Supreme Court hears arguments on a police officer’s failure to read Miranda rights

The Supreme Court hears arguments in Vega v. Tekoh, a case on whether a plaintiff accused of a crime can seek relief from the courts only because a police officer failed to read him his read Miranda rights.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Listen in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
