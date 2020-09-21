WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks on American workers in Dayton, Ohio

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks about American workers in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, as people across the country remain unemployed or underemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced businesses to close or scale back their services.

Trump’s remarks are expected begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

In August, the unemployment rate declined by 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trump’s Ohio trip, which will include a campaign rally later that night, comes as Republican strategists say the president has lost support in suburbs across the state he carried in 2016, prompting debate among Republicans about whether his rural outreach can offset the continued decline in metro areas.

And while it would take a deep suburban dive for Trump to lose the state he carried by 8 percentage points in 2016, the effect of similar declines in states he won by much smaller margins could be more devastating to Trump’s reelection.