WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks to NYC Police Benevolent Association

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks to the NYC Police Benevolent Association on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

President Donald Trump says his brother, Robert Trump, is having a ‘hard time.”

This comes after it was reported Friday the younger trump was hospitalized in New York.

The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

“I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one,” Trump told reporters before departing for New York. “He’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully he’ll be alright.”