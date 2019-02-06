What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH: Trump taps David Malpass to lead World Bank

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Treasury Department official David Malpass is his choice to lead the World Bank.

Trump introduced Malpass on Wednesday as the “right person to take on this incredibly important job.” Malpass is a sharp critic of the 189-nation lending institution.

Malpass says he’s honored by the nomination. He says a key goal will be to implement changes to the bank that he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, and to ensure that women achieve full participation in developing economies.

Malpass would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who departed in January three years before his term was to end.

Other candidates will likely be nominated for the post by the bank’s member countries. A final decision on a new president will be up to the bank’s board.

By —

Associated Press

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 06 AP fact check: President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech

  2. Read Feb 05 Read Stacey Abrams’ full response to the State of the Union

  3. Read Feb 05 WATCH: Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

  4. Read Feb 06 4 takeaways from Trump’s 2019 State of the Union

  5. Read Feb 06 How Trump has already changed immigration policy

The Latest