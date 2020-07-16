WATCH LIVE: Trump gives speech on deregulating programs during his administration

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Trump gives speech on deregulating programs during his administration

Politics

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks July 16 on his administration’s efforts to roll back various regulations over the past three years.

Trump’s remarks are expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the player above.

During his first term the Trump administration has taken steps to deregulate a number of programs, including SNAP, which provides food stamps to needy families, as well as a host of environmental protections. He most recently announced changes to the National Environmental Policy Act’s regulations for conducting environmental reviews, making it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical plants and other projects.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

