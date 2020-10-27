What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Lansing, Michigan

Politics

President Donald Trump will hold a rally Oct. 27 in Lansing, Michigan, with just a week to go until election day.

Trump is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the rally live in the video player above.

During his final week of campaigning Trump will charge through nearly a dozen states, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is holding far fewer events in an effort to demonstrate that he’s taking the worsening pandemic seriously.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

