WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Lansing, Michigan

President Donald Trump will hold a rally Oct. 27 in Lansing, Michigan, with just a week to go until election day.

Trump is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the rally live in the video player above.

During his final week of campaigning Trump will charge through nearly a dozen states, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is holding far fewer events in an effort to demonstrate that he’s taking the worsening pandemic seriously.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.