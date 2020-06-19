What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Politics

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday lifted a curfew that was issued a day earlier for the area where President Donald Trump plans a campaign rally.

The rally is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, June 20. Watch live in the player above.

A statement on the city’s website says the U.S. Secret Service had asked for the curfew near the BOK Center where Trump is to hold the rally Saturday night, then on Friday asked that the curfew be lifted.

Bynum issued the curfew prohibiting people in the area starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and ending at 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from the end of the rally on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, including those who had camped there.

“I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Bynum said in the statement. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he had spoken to Bynum who told him there would be no curfew, after all.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said campers were removed from the curfew zone Thursday night with no trouble and no arrests.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 19 Oklahoma Supreme Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

  2. Read Jun 19 What happened 99 years ago in the Tulsa Race Massacre

  3. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  4. Read Jun 19 WATCH: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

  5. Read Jun 18 What is Juneteenth? 4 things you should know

The Latest