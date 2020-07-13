What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds roundtable with people positively impacted by law enforcement

Politics

President Donald Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion on Monday with people who have been positively impacted by law enforcement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The event comes as protesters around the country have been demanding police reform in the wake of several highly publicized killings of Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Though Trump signed an executive order in June outlining several police reform initiatives, he has also strongly defended law enforcement and rejected calls to defund police departments.

