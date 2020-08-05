WATCH LIVE: Trump meets with Arizona governor after state primary

PHOENIX – President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey a day after the state’s primary.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST.

Arizona officials say 517 inmates at the state prison in Tucson tested positive Tuesday for the coronavirus.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry says nearly half of the prisoners housed at the Whetstone unit have tested positive for the virus. The cases among inmates in the prison’s Whetstone unit were discovered in a push to test all 39,000 state prisoners.

Officials say 564 corrections employees have tested positive for the virus.

Before corrections officials discovered the cases at the Whetstone unit, the agency reported 890 other inmates had tested positive and 21 inmates had died statewide.

Arizona has 180,500 confirmed cases and more than 3,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.