WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks in El Paso on visit to meet with shooting victims’ families, first responders

President Donald Trump’s plan to carry a message of national unity and healing to the sites of the most recent mass shootings in America is drawing skepticism from some local residents as well as Democratic candidates.

The president is expected to offer remarks at 4 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player.

Trump visited Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday morning and will journey to El Paso, Texas, in the afternoon to praise first responders and console family members and survivors. A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, says Trump also wants to have a conversation about ways to head off such violence in the future.

Critics of the president point to his own divisive language and his anti-immigrant rhetoric that sounds much like that of the El Paso gunman. Some go so far as to say he has helped to create the hatred that made the shootings possible.