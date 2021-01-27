WATCH LIVE: VA Secretary nominee Denis McDonough testifies in Senate confirmation hearing

Former Obama White House chief of staff Denis McDonough is expected to speak at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Watch McDonough’s remarks in the player above.

McDonough is Biden’s choice to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prior to being Obama’s chief of staff from 2013-2017, he served in several national security roles in the administration, including deputy national security adviser.

If he’s confirmed by the Senate, McDonough would be the second VA secretary with no military experience, a point of contention for some veterans’ groups.