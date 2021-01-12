What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: We the Young People – a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs Teen Inauguration Special

In the aftermath of the divisive 2020 presidential election, PBS NewsHour and Student Reporting Labs (SRL) will air We the Young People, a half-hour virtual special highlighting the impact of young voters. The show will be hosted by PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz and feature teen voices, with a focus on issues that affect young people.

Watch the live event in the player above on Thursday, January 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Special guests for the event will also include PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, newly-elected young official — including New Hampshire State Rep. Tony Branch, 19; Kansas State Rep. Kristen O’Shea, 28; Michigan State Rep Abraham Aiyash, 26 –fact checkers from Poynter’s MediaWise program and student reporters from across the country.

You can register for the event here.

