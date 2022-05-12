WATCH LIVE: WH press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing amid 1 million U.S. COVID deaths

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Thursday amid 1 million U.S. COVID deaths.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders on Thursday for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he led the U.S. in marking the approaching “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths at home from the virus. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff and warned against “complacency” around the globe.

“This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden told the second global pandemic summit. “Today, we mark a tragic milestone here in the United States, 1 million COVID deaths – 1 million empty chairs around the family dinner table.”

The coronavirus has killed nearly 999,000 people in the U.S. and more than 6.2 million people globally since it emerged in late 2019, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Biden issued a proclamation Thursday directing that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Monday to honor those who lost their lives to the virus.

The president called on Congress to provide more funding for testing, vaccines and treatments, something lawmakers have been unwilling to deliver so far.

The lack of funding – Biden has requested another $22.5 billion of what he calls critically needed money – is a reflection of faltering resolve at home that jeopardizes the global response to the pandemic.

Eight months after he used the first such summit to announce an ambitious pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses to the world, the urgency of the U.S. and other nations to respond has waned.

Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as more infectious variants rise and billions of people across the globe remain unprotected.

Biden addressed the opening of the virtual summit Thursday morning with prerecorded remarks and made the case that tackling COVID-19 “must remain an international priority.”

The U.S. is co-hosting the summit along with Germany, Indonesia, Senegal and Belize.