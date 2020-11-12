WATCH LIVE: What the Trump campaign’s lawsuits could mean for the 2020 election

Even after Joe Biden was named the winner of the 2020 presidential contest, the Trump campaign is pursuing lawsuits in a few states in an effort to contest the race calls. This comes as President Donald Trump has made public remarks questioning the legitimacy of the race calls, without evidence.

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor will discuss these issues and take viewer questions.

Watch in the live player above on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. EST.