Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

WATCH LIVE: What the Trump campaign’s lawsuits could mean for the 2020 election

Politics

Even after Joe Biden was named the winner of the 2020 presidential contest, the Trump campaign is pursuing lawsuits in a few states in an effort to contest the race calls. This comes as President Donald Trump has made public remarks questioning the legitimacy of the race calls, without evidence.

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor will discuss these issues and take viewer questions.

Watch in the live player above on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. EST.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 12 Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden’s victory

  2. Watch Nov 11 Biden proceeds with staffing plans as Trump exerts pressure on GOP

  3. Watch Nov 11 Mississippi’s Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on a blues revival

  4. Read Sep 29 How the Tylenol murders of 1982 changed the way we consume medication

  5. Read Jul 26 Third Parties in the U.S. Political Process

The Latest