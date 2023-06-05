WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing as Biden hosts Danish prime minister

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Monday as President Joe Biden meets with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Washington.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Their meeting will focus on supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Later in the week, Biden will also host U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Also on Monday, this year’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will visit the White House for a celebration honoring their win.

This story is developing and will be updated.